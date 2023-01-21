Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Jackson State

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 6-12; Jackson State 4-14

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Jackson State and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bethune-Cookman winning the first 55-50 at home and Jackson State taking the second 71-51.

Jackson State lost a heartbreaker to the Texas Southern Tigers when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. Jackson State fell just short of Texas Southern by a score of 84-82.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 77-71 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The losses put Jackson State at 4-14 and Bethune-Cookman at 6-12. Jackson State is 2-11 after losses this season, Bethune-Cookman 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman both have one win in their last two games.