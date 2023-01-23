Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Jackson State

Current Records: Florida A&M 3-14; Jackson State 5-14

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at Williams Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Rattlers winning the first 67-64 at home and Jackson State taking the second 60-56.

Florida A&M came up short against the Alcorn State Braves this past Saturday, falling 57-47.

Meanwhile, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 70-66.

Florida A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Florida A&M is now 3-14 while Jackson State sits at 5-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rattlers are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.1 on average. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jackson State and Florida A&M both have one win in their last two games.