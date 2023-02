Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Jackson State

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-21; Jackson State 6-16

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Jackson State at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Williams Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

This past Saturday, the Delta Devils lost to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on the road by a decisive 88-72 margin.

Meanwhile, the game between Jackson State and the Southern Jaguars on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Jackson State falling 73-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Mississippi Valley State is now 2-21 while the Tigers sit at 6-16. Mississippi Valley State is 2-18 after losses this season, Jackson State 3-12.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Mississippi Valley State.