Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Jackson State

Regular Season Records: Prairie View A&M 13-18; Jackson State 13-18

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 9 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. Prairie View A&M will be seeking to avenge the 61-57 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 27th.

The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-74 win over the Texas Southern Tigers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jackson State beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 68-60 this past Saturday.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Prairie View A&M comes into the matchup boasting the 34th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.3. Less enviably, Jackson State is 350th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Prairie View A&M.