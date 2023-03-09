Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Jackson State
Regular Season Records: Prairie View A&M 13-18; Jackson State 13-18
What to Know
The Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 9 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. Prairie View A&M will be seeking to avenge the 61-57 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 27th.
The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-74 win over the Texas Southern Tigers this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Jackson State beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 68-60 this past Saturday.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Prairie View A&M comes into the matchup boasting the 34th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.3. Less enviably, Jackson State is 350th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
Series History
Jackson State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Prairie View A&M.
- Feb 27, 2023 - Jackson State 61 vs. Prairie View A&M 57
- Jan 14, 2023 - Prairie View A&M 59 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 28, 2022 - Jackson State 59 vs. Prairie View A&M 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Jackson State 75 vs. Prairie View A&M 64
- Feb 17, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 70 vs. Jackson State 61
- Jan 20, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 74 vs. Jackson State 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 79 vs. Jackson State 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 55 vs. Jackson State 51
- Feb 12, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 63 vs. Jackson State 58
- Jan 15, 2018 - Jackson State 79 vs. Prairie View A&M 71
- Feb 11, 2017 - Jackson State 78 vs. Prairie View A&M 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 63 vs. Jackson State 56
- Mar 10, 2016 - Jackson State 69 vs. Prairie View A&M 51
- Feb 15, 2016 - Jackson State 80 vs. Prairie View A&M 66
- Jan 18, 2016 - Jackson State 60 vs. Prairie View A&M 57