Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Campbell 2-4, Jacksonville 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Jacksonville is heading back home. They will take on the Campbell Fighting Camels at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though FDU scored an imposing 90 points on Saturday, Jacksonville still came out on top. The Dolphins slipped by the Knights 91-90.

Meanwhile, Campbell's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They walked away with a 65-58 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Dolphins are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, their win bumped their record up to 2-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Campbell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Jacksonville took their win against Campbell when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 64-43. Will Jacksonville repeat their success, or does Campbell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Campbell has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Jacksonville.