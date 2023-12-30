Who's Playing

Erskine @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Erskine 0-1, Jacksonville 8-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will finish 2023 at home by hosting Erskine at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swisher Gym. Jacksonville will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Jacksonville was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Boilermakers on the road and fell 100-57. Jacksonville found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Erskine had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 98-58 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs back in November.

The Dolphins' defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the , their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.