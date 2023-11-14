Who's Playing
Georgia Southern Eagles @ Jacksonville Dolphins
Current Records: Georgia Southern 0-2, Jacksonville 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Swisher Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The point spread may have favored Georgia Southern on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-60 to the Eagles. Georgia Southern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 113 points the game before, Jacksonville faltered in their match on Friday. They suffered a painful 79-56 defeat at the hands of the Musketeers.
The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for the Dolphins, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.