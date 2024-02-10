Who's Playing
N. Alabama Lions @ Jacksonville Dolphins
Current Records: N. Alabama 12-12, Jacksonville 12-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Jacksonville Dolphins and the N. Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Swisher Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Thursday, the Dolphins didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Bears, but they still walked away with a 59-55 victory.
Meanwhile, N. Alabama had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They walked away with a 79-74 victory over the Ospreys.
The win got the Dolphins back to even at 12-12. As for the Lions, the victory also got them back to even at 12-12.
Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Jacksonville ended up a good deal behind the Lions in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, losing 80-62. Will Jacksonville have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
N. Alabama has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Jacksonville.
- Jan 26, 2023 - N. Alabama 80 vs. Jacksonville 62
- Feb 03, 2022 - Jacksonville 56 vs. N. Alabama 50
- Jan 23, 2021 - N. Alabama 76 vs. Jacksonville 54
- Jan 22, 2021 - N. Alabama 82 vs. Jacksonville 81
- Feb 01, 2020 - Jacksonville 85 vs. N. Alabama 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - N. Alabama 62 vs. Jacksonville 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - N. Alabama 69 vs. Jacksonville 55
- Jan 16, 2019 - N. Alabama 91 vs. Jacksonville 88