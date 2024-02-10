Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: N. Alabama 12-12, Jacksonville 12-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins and the N. Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Swisher Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Dolphins didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Bears, but they still walked away with a 59-55 victory.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They walked away with a 79-74 victory over the Ospreys.

The win got the Dolphins back to even at 12-12. As for the Lions, the victory also got them back to even at 12-12.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jacksonville ended up a good deal behind the Lions in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, losing 80-62. Will Jacksonville have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Alabama has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Jacksonville.