Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Queens 7-11, Jacksonville 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Queens has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Queens Royals and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Royals lost to the Hatters at home by a decisive 84-66 margin.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ospreys. Jacksonville has not had much luck with North Florida recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, Jacksonville were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Florida only pulled down two offensive rebounds.

The Royals have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Queens is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 6-10, while Jacksonville is 5-10.

Odds

Jacksonville is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.