Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Jacksonville 9-7; Jacksonville State 8-10

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 1-3 against the Jacksonville Dolphins since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Gamecocks and Jacksonville will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State should still be riding high after a victory, while Jacksonville will be looking to get back in the win column.

The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Jacksonville State proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville State was able to grind out a solid win over the Ospreys, winning 72-63.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins lost to the Kennesaw State Owls on the road by a decisive 81-68 margin.

The Gamecocks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Jacksonville State's victory brought them up to 8-10 while Jacksonville's defeat pulled them down to 9-7. Jacksonville State is 2-5 after wins this year, and Jacksonville is 5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jacksonville have won three out of their last four games against Jacksonville State.