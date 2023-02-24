Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 18-12; Jacksonville 13-15

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Swisher Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Dolphins were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-61 to the Bellarmine Knights.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky lost to the North Florida Ospreys on the road by a decisive 77-64 margin.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville is expected to win a tight contest Friday. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their 12 home games.

Jacksonville had enough points to win and then some against Eastern Kentucky when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their matchup 81-68. Will Jacksonville repeat their success, or do the Colonels have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Kentucky have won two out of their last three games against Jacksonville.