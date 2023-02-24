Who's Playing
Eastern Kentucky @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 18-12; Jacksonville 13-15
What to Know
The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Swisher Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Dolphins were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-61 to the Bellarmine Knights.
Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky lost to the North Florida Ospreys on the road by a decisive 77-64 margin.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville is expected to win a tight contest Friday. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their 12 home games.
Jacksonville had enough points to win and then some against Eastern Kentucky when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their matchup 81-68. Will Jacksonville repeat their success, or do the Colonels have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Eastern Kentucky have won two out of their last three games against Jacksonville.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Jacksonville 81 vs. Eastern Kentucky 68
- Dec 02, 2017 - Eastern Kentucky 70 vs. Jacksonville 65
- Dec 07, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 80 vs. Jacksonville 76