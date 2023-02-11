Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 15-11; Jacksonville 12-12

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Swisher Gym. Florida Gulf Coast should still be riding high after a victory, while the Dolphins will be looking to regain their footing.

Jacksonville was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 70-67 to the Stetson Hatters.

Speaking of close games: the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast skirted past North Florida 68-66. Having forecasted a close win for Florida Gulf Coast, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Dolphins came up short against Florida Gulf Coast in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 72-65. Maybe Jacksonville will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won ten out of their last 13 games against Jacksonville.