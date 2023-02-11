Who's Playing
Florida Gulf Coast @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 15-11; Jacksonville 12-12
What to Know
The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Swisher Gym. Florida Gulf Coast should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Dolphins will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for Jacksonville as they fell 70-67 to the Stetson Hatters on Thursday.
Speaking of close games: the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Florida Gulf Coast proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast had just enough and edged out North Florida 68-66.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The Dolphins came up short against the Eagles in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 72-65. Maybe Jacksonville will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast have won ten out of their last 13 games against Jacksonville.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 72 vs. Jacksonville 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 76 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Jan 08, 2022 - Jacksonville 69 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 66
- Feb 27, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 73 vs. Jacksonville 67
- Jan 30, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 63 vs. Jacksonville 61
- Mar 01, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 77 vs. Jacksonville 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 73 vs. Jacksonville 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Jacksonville 55
- Jan 27, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 68 vs. Jacksonville 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 67 vs. Jacksonville 57
- Jan 28, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 78 vs. Jacksonville 56
- Feb 01, 2016 - Jacksonville 83 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 80
- Jan 27, 2016 - Jacksonville 78 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 69