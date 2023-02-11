Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 15-11; Jacksonville 12-12

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Swisher Gym. Florida Gulf Coast should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Dolphins will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Jacksonville as they fell 70-67 to the Stetson Hatters on Thursday.

Speaking of close games: the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Florida Gulf Coast proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast had just enough and edged out North Florida 68-66.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Dolphins came up short against the Eagles in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 72-65. Maybe Jacksonville will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won ten out of their last 13 games against Jacksonville.