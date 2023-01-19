Who's Playing
Liberty @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Liberty 14-5; Jacksonville 10-7
What to Know
The Jacksonville Dolphins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Jacksonville and the Liberty Flames will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Liberty winning the first 88-49 at home and the Dolphins taking the second 73-69.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Jacksonville beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 68-62 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, everything went Liberty's way against the Cent. Arkansas Bears this past Saturday as they made off with an 82-62 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Liberty.
The wins brought Jacksonville up to 10-7 and the Flames to 14-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are stumbling into the contest with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. Liberty's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.7.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liberty have won eight out of their last nine games against Jacksonville.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Jacksonville 73 vs. Liberty 69
- Jan 18, 2022 - Liberty 88 vs. Jacksonville 49
- Jan 30, 2021 - Liberty 64 vs. Jacksonville 58
- Jan 29, 2021 - Liberty 59 vs. Jacksonville 54
- Feb 06, 2020 - Liberty 71 vs. Jacksonville 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Liberty 54 vs. Jacksonville 37
- Mar 04, 2019 - Liberty 72 vs. Jacksonville 58
- Jan 27, 2019 - Liberty 69 vs. Jacksonville 59
- Jan 12, 2019 - Liberty 69 vs. Jacksonville 53