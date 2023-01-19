Who's Playing

Liberty @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Liberty 14-5; Jacksonville 10-7

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Jacksonville and the Liberty Flames will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Liberty winning the first 88-49 at home and the Dolphins taking the second 73-69.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Jacksonville beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 68-62 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, everything went Liberty's way against the Cent. Arkansas Bears this past Saturday as they made off with an 82-62 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Liberty.

The wins brought Jacksonville up to 10-7 and the Flames to 14-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are stumbling into the contest with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. Liberty's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.7.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won eight out of their last nine games against Jacksonville.