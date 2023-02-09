Who's Playing

Stetson @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Stetson 13-10; Jacksonville 12-11

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Swisher Gym. Stetson should still be riding high after a victory, while the Dolphins will be looking to get back in the win column.

Jacksonville came up short against the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, falling 65-58.

Meanwhile, Stetson had enough points to win and then some against the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Saturday, taking their game 99-80.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Jacksonville is now 12-11 while the Hatters sit at 13-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dolphins are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Jacksonville, Stetson ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Dolphins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jacksonville have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Stetson.