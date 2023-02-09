Who's Playing
Stetson @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Stetson 13-10; Jacksonville 12-11
What to Know
The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Stetson Hatters will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Swisher Gym. Stetson should still be riding high after a victory, while the Dolphins will be looking to get back in the win column.
Jacksonville came up short against the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, falling 65-58.
Meanwhile, Stetson had enough points to win and then some against the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Saturday, taking their game 99-80.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Jacksonville is now 12-11 while the Hatters sit at 13-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dolphins are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Jacksonville, Stetson ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Dolphins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Jacksonville have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Stetson.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Stetson 73 vs. Jacksonville 61
- Feb 16, 2022 - Jacksonville 67 vs. Stetson 45
- Jan 11, 2022 - Jacksonville 57 vs. Stetson 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Jacksonville 86 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - Stetson 91 vs. Jacksonville 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - Jacksonville 53 vs. Stetson 52
- Jan 18, 2020 - Stetson 64 vs. Jacksonville 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Jacksonville 93 vs. Stetson 70
- Jan 30, 2019 - Jacksonville 72 vs. Stetson 57
- Jan 29, 2018 - Jacksonville 68 vs. Stetson 67
- Jan 24, 2018 - Jacksonville 76 vs. Stetson 69
- Jan 30, 2017 - Jacksonville 89 vs. Stetson 86
- Jan 25, 2017 - Jacksonville 103 vs. Stetson 92
- Feb 06, 2016 - Jacksonville 96 vs. Stetson 88
- Jan 30, 2016 - Jacksonville 75 vs. Stetson 60