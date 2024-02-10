Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Akron 18-5, James Madison 21-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Akron has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the James Madison Dukes at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Akron proved on Tuesday. They put the hurt on the Chippewas with a sharp 68-47 win.

Meanwhile, James Madison had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 26.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They secured a 77-73 W over the Red Wolves.

The Zips pushed their record up to 18-5 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.2 points per game. As for the Dukes, their win bumped their record up to 21-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Akron and the Dukes are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Akron hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.