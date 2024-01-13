Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: App. State 12-4, James Madison 15-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the James Madison Dukes and the App. State Mountaineers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact James Madison proved on Thursday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 89-55 victory over the Jaguars.

James Madison can attribute much of their success to Noah Freidel, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 2 assists. Julien Wooden was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, after a 93-84 finish the last time they played, App. State and Coastal Carolina decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Mountaineers were the clear victor by a 70-45 margin over the Chanticleers.

The Dukes pushed their record up to 15-1 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, their win bumped their record up to 12-4.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: James Madison just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

James Madison was able to grind out a solid win over App. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 63-57. Will James Madison repeat their success, or does App. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

James Madison and App. State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.