Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Buffalo 1-5, James Madison 6-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

James Madison will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Buffalo Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Buffalo is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while James Madison will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact James Madison proved on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Bulldogs 95-64 on the road.

James Madison can attribute much of their success to Noah Freidel, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 0 assists. Raekwon Horton was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Buffalo last Wednesday, but the final result did not. Their painful 89-64 defeat to the Gaels might stick with them for a while.

Their wins bumped the Dukes to 6-0 and the Bulldogs to 3-2.

As mentioned, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 23 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Buffalo against the spread have faith in an upset since their 0-5 ATS can't hold a candle to James Madison's 5-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: James Madison have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

James Madison is a big 23-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 22-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.