Halftime Report

A win for James Madison would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Ohio 41-26.

If James Madison keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Ohio will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Ohio 0-0, James Madison 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

James Madison is on a seven-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Ohio is on a three-game streak of away wins (also dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. The Ohio Bobcats will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the James Madison Dukes. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both were some of highest scoring teams last year. James Madison kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 84.6 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they averaged 77.6.

Looking back to last season, James Madison had a stellar season and finished 28-3. Similarly, Ohio assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-12.

As for their next game, James Madison is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 17-12 record against the spread.

James Madison ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 25-2 when favored last season. Dukes fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,273.73. Sadly, Ohio will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-4 as such last year.

Odds

James Madison is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Ohio, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.