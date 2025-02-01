Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Old Dominion 10-12, James Madison 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

James Madison is 8-2 against Old Dominion since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes are coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

On Thursday, James Madison beat Coastal Carolina 73-64.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion slipped by App. State 78-77 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Monarchs.

James Madison has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for Old Dominion, they pushed their record up to 10-12 with the victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: James Madison has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

James Madison beat Old Dominion 74-60 when the teams last played last Wednesday. Will James Madison repeat their success, or does Old Dominion have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

James Madison has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.