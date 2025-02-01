Who's Playing
Old Dominion Monarchs @ James Madison Dukes
Current Records: Old Dominion 10-12, James Madison 12-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
James Madison is 8-2 against Old Dominion since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes are coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.
On Thursday, James Madison beat Coastal Carolina 73-64.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion slipped by App. State 78-77 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Monarchs.
James Madison has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for Old Dominion, they pushed their record up to 10-12 with the victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: James Madison has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.
James Madison beat Old Dominion 74-60 when the teams last played last Wednesday. Will James Madison repeat their success, or does Old Dominion have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
James Madison has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.
- Jan 22, 2025 - James Madison 74 vs. Old Dominion 60
- Feb 03, 2024 - James Madison 78 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Jan 24, 2024 - James Madison 78 vs. Old Dominion 62
- Dec 09, 2023 - James Madison 84 vs. Old Dominion 69
- Feb 16, 2023 - James Madison 76 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 02, 2023 - James Madison 78 vs. Old Dominion 73
- Nov 13, 2021 - James Madison 58 vs. Old Dominion 53
- Nov 20, 2019 - James Madison 80 vs. Old Dominion 78
- Dec 01, 2018 - Old Dominion 67 vs. James Madison 42
- Nov 13, 2017 - Old Dominion 69 vs. James Madison 53