Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Radford 2-2, James Madison 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will head out on the road to face off against the James Madison Dukes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Radford might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Wednesday.

Radford's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They suffered a grim 73-50 defeat to the Rams. Having soared to a lofty 84 points in the game before, Radford's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, James Madison had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Bison as the Dukes made off with a 107-86 win. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 167.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Rams' win bumped their season record to 2-1 while the Highlanders' defeat dropped theirs to 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Radford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Radford came up short against James Madison in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, falling 79-70. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

James Madison has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Radford.