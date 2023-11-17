Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Radford 2-2, James Madison 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will be playing at home against the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but James Madison and Howard didn't disappoint and broke past the 167.5 point over/under on Sunday. Everything went the Dukes' way against the Bison as the Dukes made off with a 107-86 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-40.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Radford was not quite VCU's equal in the second half on Wednesday. The Highlanders ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 73-50 walloping at the hands of the Rams. Having soared to a lofty 84 points in the game before, Radford's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The Dukes' victory bumped their season record to 3-0 while the Highlanders' loss dropped theirs to 2-2.

As for their next game, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: James Madison have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

James Madison is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Dukes slightly, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

James Madison has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Radford.