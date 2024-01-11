Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: South Alabama 8-7, James Madison 14-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Alabama has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The South Alabama Jaguars and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Saturday, the Jaguars opened the new year with a less-than-successful 90-76 loss to the Panthers. South Alabama has struggled against Georgia State recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, James Madison unfortunately witnessed the end of their 14-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles.

Despite their loss, James Madison saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylen Carey, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. T.J. Bickerstaff was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Even though they lost, James Madison were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Miss only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

The Jaguars' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Dukes, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 14-1.

South Alabama beat James Madison 75-66 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Will South Alabama repeat their success, or does James Madison have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama has won both of the games they've played against James Madison in the last year.