Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ James Madison

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 10-10; James Madison 13-8

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be on the road. The Chanticleers and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The point spread favored Coastal Carolina on Monday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Chicago State Cougars by a score of 74-70.

Meanwhile, James Madison received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-70 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.