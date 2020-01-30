Watch James Madison vs. College of Charleston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ James Madison

Current Records: College of Charleston 12-9; James Madison 8-12

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes need to shore up a defense that is allowing 76.53 points per contest before their contest this evening. James Madison and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at JMU Convocation Center. James Madison is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

The Dukes came up short against the Elon Phoenix on Saturday, falling 82-73.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 72-70 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: College of Charleston was the far and away favorite.

The last time the two teams met in January, James Madison lost to College of Charleston on the road by a decisive 85-69 margin. Maybe the Dukes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

College of Charleston have won eight out of their last ten games against James Madison.