Watch James Madison vs. College of Charleston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch James Madison vs. College of Charleston basketball game
Who's Playing
College of Charleston @ James Madison
Current Records: College of Charleston 12-9; James Madison 8-12
What to Know
The James Madison Dukes need to shore up a defense that is allowing 76.53 points per contest before their contest this evening. James Madison and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at JMU Convocation Center. James Madison is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.
The Dukes came up short against the Elon Phoenix on Saturday, falling 82-73.
Meanwhile, College of Charleston needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 72-70 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: College of Charleston was the far and away favorite.
The last time the two teams met in January, James Madison lost to College of Charleston on the road by a decisive 85-69 margin. Maybe the Dukes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: JMU Convocation Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
College of Charleston have won eight out of their last ten games against James Madison.
- Jan 04, 2020 - College of Charleston 85 vs. James Madison 69
- Jan 31, 2019 - College of Charleston 70 vs. James Madison 53
- Jan 05, 2019 - James Madison 69 vs. College of Charleston 58
- Feb 15, 2018 - College of Charleston 81 vs. James Madison 78
- Jan 27, 2018 - College of Charleston 66 vs. James Madison 59
- Mar 04, 2017 - College of Charleston 67 vs. James Madison 62
- Jan 21, 2017 - College of Charleston 73 vs. James Madison 60
- Jan 12, 2017 - College of Charleston 52 vs. James Madison 51
- Feb 11, 2016 - James Madison 56 vs. College of Charleston 52
- Dec 31, 2015 - College of Charleston 65 vs. James Madison 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Aztecs off to 22-0 start
The Aztecs are inching closer to an undefeated regular season
-
UNCA vs. Gardner-Webb odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb game...
-
Wisconsin's Davison suspended one game
Davison went low on Iowa's Connor McCaffery in the waning moments of the Badgers' loss
-
Nike under probe by SEC
The international apparel provider is accused of making payments to top tier basketball players...
-
UW second-leading scorer stepping away
King revealed that the Badgers program 'is not the right fit' for him
-
Top Picks: Three top 25 best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home