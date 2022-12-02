Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ James Madison

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-3; James Madison 6-2

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will look to defend their home court Friday against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7 p.m. ET. Eastern Kentucky should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Dukes will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for James Madison as they fell 81-79 to the Valparaiso Beacons on Sunday. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for James Madison to swallow was that they had been favored by 15.5 points coming into the game. James Madison's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Terrence Edwards, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

As for Eastern Kentucky, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 122-84 win over the Brescia Bearcats.

This next matchup looks promising for James Madison, who are favored by a full 14 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Dukes are now 6-2 while the Colonels sit at 4-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: James Madison comes into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in college basketball at 92.9. Eastern Kentucky is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 14-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.