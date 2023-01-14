Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ James Madison

Current Records: Georgia Southern 11-7; James Madison 11-7

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the James Madison Dukes and the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Georgia Southern should still be feeling good after a win, while James Madison will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Dukes were just a bucket shy of a victory on Thursday and fell 63-62 to the South Alabama Jaguars.

Speaking of close games: things were close when the Eagles and the App. State Mountaineers clashed on Thursday, but Georgia Southern ultimately edged out the opposition 67-65.

James Madison is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

James Madison's defeat took them down to 11-7 while Georgia Southern's win pulled them up to 11-7. We'll see if James Madison can steal Georgia Southern's luck or if Georgia Southern records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.