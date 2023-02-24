Who's Playing

Georgia State @ James Madison

Current Records: Georgia State 10-19; James Madison 20-10

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers and the James Madison Dukes are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Panthers have to be aching after a bruising 78-52 loss to the App. State Mountaineers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, James Madison came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Wednesday, falling 92-83.

Georgia State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Georgia State at 10-19 and James Madison at 20-10. Georgia State is 7-11 after losses this year, the Dukes 7-2.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 14-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.