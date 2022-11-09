Who's Playing
Hampton @ James Madison
What to Know
The Hampton Pirates will face off against the James Madison Dukes at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Hampton (9-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. James Madison was 16-13 last year and is coming off of a 123-38 victory against the Valley Forge Patriots on Monday.
Since the experts predict a loss, the Pirates will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Dukes are a big 16-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.