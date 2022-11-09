Who's Playing

Hampton @ James Madison

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates will face off against the James Madison Dukes at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Hampton (9-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. James Madison was 16-13 last year and is coming off of a 123-38 victory against the Valley Forge Patriots on Monday.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Pirates will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 16-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.