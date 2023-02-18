Who's Playing

Louisiana @ James Madison

Current Records: Louisiana 21-6; James Madison 18-9

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

James Madison netted a 76-67 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Louisiana strolled past the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 84-67.

The Dukes are now 18-9 while the Ragin Cajuns sit at 21-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: James Madison ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.1 on average. Louisiana has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.