Who's Playing

Marshall @ James Madison

Current Records: Marshall 23-6; James Madison 20-9

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Dukes didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win.

Meanwhile, the Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Marshall proved too difficult a challenge. The Thundering Herd walked away with an 88-78 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, James Madison is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought James Madison up to 20-9 and Marshall to 23-6. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dukes enter the matchup with 80.8 points per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But the Thundering Herd are even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.4 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Thundering Herd, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

James Madison have won all of the games they've played against Marshall in the last nine years.