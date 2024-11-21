Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: East Carolina 4-0, Jax. State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

East Carolina has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Jax. State Gamecocks at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ocean Center. The Pirates are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87 points per game this season.

On Saturday, East Carolina needed a bit of extra time to put away George Mason. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 78-77 victory over the Patriots.

East Carolina can attribute much of their success to RJ Felton, who posted 27 points in addition to eight rebounds and four steals. Felton's afternoon made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayshayne Woodard, who scored 11 points plus seven rebounds and five steals.

East Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Jax. State strolled past Coastal Carolina with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 71-53. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Gamecocks.

Among those leading the charge was Jaron Pierre Jr., who went 11 for 19 en route to 31 points. Pierre Jr. is crushing it when it comes to points: he's scored at least 21 every time he's taken the court this season. Another player making a difference was Koree Cotton, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds.

East Carolina's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for Jax. State, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: East Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 51.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.