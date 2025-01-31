Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Jax. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Jax. State is up 36-34 over FIU.

Jax. State entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will FIU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: FIU 7-13, Jax. State 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

FIU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jax. State Gamecocks will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Panthers are expected to lose this one by eight points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

FIU is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since February 1, 2024 on Saturday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 82-59 walloping at the hands of Liberty.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dashon Gittens, who posted 12 points along with five steals. Another player making a difference was Jayden Brewer, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

FIU struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Jax. State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 65-59 win over the Aggies. The score was all tied up 29-29 at the break, but the Gamecocks were the better team in the second half.

Jax. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mason Nicholson, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nicholson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaron Pierre Jr., who earned 20 points along with five rebounds.

FIU has been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for Jax. State, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

FIU beat Jax. State 76-67 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does FIU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jax. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Jax. State is a big 8-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Jax. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against FIU.