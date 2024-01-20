Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: La. Tech 12-6, Jax. State 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama



What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the La. Tech Bulldogs and the Jax. State Gamecocks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Pete Mathews Coliseum. La. Tech will be strutting in after a win while Jax. State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but La. Tech ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They snuck past the Flames with a 80-76 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for La. Tech.

Meanwhile, Jax. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 80-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hilltoppers.

Despite the defeat, Jax. State had strong showings from KyKy Tandy, who scored 25 points along with three steals, and Marcellus Brigham Jr., who scored 12 points.

The Bulldogs' win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.1 points per game. As for the Gamecocks, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-8.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.