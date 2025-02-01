Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Liberty 16-4, Jax. State 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Jax. State Gamecocks and the Liberty Flames are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Gamecocks come in on five and the Flames on three.

On Thursday, Jax. State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against FIU, but they still walked away with a 71-67 win.

Jax. State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Mason Nicholson out in front who had ten points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcellus Brigham Jr., who posted 11 points.

Kennesaw State typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 76-68 win over the Owls.

Liberty's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Colin Porter, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five steals. Kaden Metheny was another key player, earning 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, Liberty struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Kennesaw State pulled down 18.

Jax. State pushed their record up to 13-7 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Liberty, their win bumped their record up to 16-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jax. State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State was able to grind out a solid victory over Liberty in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, winning 73-62. Does Jax. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Liberty turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Jax. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Liberty.