Sam Houston Bearkats @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Sam Houston 13-10, Jax. State 11-12

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

After two games on the road, Jax. State is heading back home. They and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Gamecocks had to settle for a 67-65 loss against the Aggies.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Sam Houston's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 68-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Sam Houston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Gamecocks dropped their record down to 11-12 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Bearkats, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.