While Kentucky faithful -- and, honestly, all of college basketball -- waits to officially hear about his future with the Wildcats or Razorbacks, John Calipari's focus while on a Monday afternoon walk was another animal: his dog.

Calipari, who is expected to sign a contract to become the next coach at Arkansas per CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, declined comment when approached by WKYT.

When asked if he had any comment about his expected departure he offered nothing.

"No, I don't," Calipari said quickly. "I'm walking my dog right now. ... Yeah, nope. I'm good. I'm good."

Calipari also had his phone in hand -- there's some important business going on there, too -- but smiled through the brief (and awkward) interaction.

Calipari has coached Kentucky for the last 15 seasons, amassing a 410-123 record (.769 win pct). That stretch includes the 2012 national championship, four Final Four appearances and six SEC Tournament titles. However, the Wildcats have won just one NCAA Tournament game over the last five seasons. There was no tournament in 2020, and Kentucky missed the tournament in 2021. Kentucky lost to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's in the first round in 2022, to No. 3 seed Kansas State in the second round in 2023 and to No. 14 seed Oakland in the first round this season.

In late March, Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart said Calipari would return for 2024-25, and things had settled until Sunday night's shocking developments. Calipari could sign with Arkansas as soon as Tuesday, per Norlander.

As it turns out, when you're the focus of the coaching carousel, even walking your dog undisturbed isn't possible.