WATCH: Just your average buzzer-beater in overtime to win a national championship
Graceland beat the buzzer to win the NAIA national title
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
The NCAA Tournament doesn't hold the exclusive rights to buzzer-beaters and dramatic finishes.
The NAIA had one of their own on Tuesday as Justin Harley of Graceland University won the NAIA national championship at the buzzer to defeat LSU-Alexandria 83-80. It was eerily similar to the shot Villanova's Kris Jenkins hit at the buzzer in 2016 to sink North Carolina and win the national title.
Check the celebration at the end: there is happiness, and then there is pure elation and frenzy, which Graceland (located in Lamoni, Iowa) experienced in all its glory by dog-piling the hero after the buzzer struck zero.
The championship for Graceland is its first at the NAIA level.
-
Coaching changes tracker
The latest with every job that has come open in college basketball in 2018
-
Oklahoma State vs. Western Kentucky odds
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's game 10,000 times
-
Penny Hardaway restores hope in Memphis
The local icon has provided Memphis fans with something to believe in
-
FSU vs. Gonzaga odds, NCAA picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's FSU vs. Gonzaga Sweet 16 game 10,000 time...
-
Kentucky vs. Kansas State odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Kansas State-Kentucky Sweet 16 game 10,000...
-
Michigan vs. Texas A&M odds, NCAA picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Texas A&M game 10,000 times