WATCH: Just your average buzzer-beater in overtime to win a national championship

The NCAA Tournament doesn't hold the exclusive rights to buzzer-beaters and dramatic finishes.

The NAIA had one of their own on Tuesday as Justin Harley of Graceland University won the NAIA national championship at the buzzer to defeat LSU-Alexandria 83-80. It was eerily similar to the shot Villanova's Kris Jenkins hit at the buzzer in 2016 to sink North Carolina and win the national title.

Graceland wins the NAIA National Title AT THE BUZZER! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/DhsGKLeFTS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2018

Check the celebration at the end: there is happiness, and then there is pure elation and frenzy, which Graceland (located in Lamoni, Iowa) experienced in all its glory by dog-piling the hero after the buzzer struck zero.

The championship for Graceland is its first at the NAIA level.