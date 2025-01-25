Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Kansas City Roos

Current Records: St. Thomas 15-6, Kansas City 10-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Thomas and Kansas City are an even 3-3 against one another since February of 2022, but not for long. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swinney Recreation Center. The Roos have the home-court advantage, but the Tommies are expected to win by three points.

St. Thomas is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Neb.-Omaha just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 89-78 to the Mavericks. The Tommies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Kansas City's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 65-64 to S. Dak. State.

St. Thomas' loss dropped their record down to 15-6. As for Kansas City, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: St. Thomas has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Kansas City struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Thomas strolled past Kansas City in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 71-56. Will St. Thomas repeat their success, or does Kansas City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Thomas is a 3-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Kansas City and St. Thomas both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.