Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Baylor 17-5, Kansas 18-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Kansas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Wildcats on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 75-70 to the Wildcats. Kansas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Kansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Dajuan Harris Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight assists and two steals.

Baylor aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 79-73 victory over the Red Raiders.

Baylor can attribute much of their success to Yves Missi, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds, and RayJ Dennis, who scored 21 points along with five assists and four steals.

The Jayhawks' loss dropped their record down to 18-5. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 17-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kansas just can't miss this season, having made 51.3% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've made 49.2% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas strolled past the Bears in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 87-71. Will Kansas repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Baylor.