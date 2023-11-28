Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 3-4, Kansas 5-1

What to Know

Kansas will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Kansas will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.9% better than the opposition, a fact Kansas proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 69-60 victory over the Volunteers.

Hunter Dickinson was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 20 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Red Devils 85-39 at home.

The losses dropped the Jayhawks to 5-1 and the Volunteers to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jayhawks as a 35.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

