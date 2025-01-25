Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Houston 15-3, Kansas 14-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Houston Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Both have allowed few points on average, (the Jayhawks: 63.3, the Cougars: 53.9) so any points scored will be well earned.

Last Wednesday, Kansas earned a 74-61 victory over TCU. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Jayhawks.

Kansas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Flory Bidunga out in front who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Dickinson, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as TCU only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Houston had already won ten in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.3 points) and they went ahead and made it 11 on Wednesday. They claimed a resounding 70-36 victory over the Utes. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won 11 matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Houston to victory, but perhaps none more so than Terrance Arceneaux, who earned ten points in addition to six rebounds and four blocks. Arceneaux had some trouble finding his footing against UCF on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Milos Uzan, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five assists.

Kansas has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Houston, they pushed their record up to 15-3 with the win, which was their 28th straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kansas has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Kansas was pulverized by Houston 76-46 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Kansas was down 40-21.

Odds

Houston is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jayhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas and Houston both have 1 win in their last 2 games.