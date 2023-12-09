Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Missouri 7-2, Kansas 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Missouri Tigers at 5:15 p.m. ET on December 9th at Allen Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Kansas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 88-69 margin over the Roos. Kansas was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Kansas can attribute much of their success to KJ Adams Jr., who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 25 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. McCullar Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Hunter Dickinson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri entered their tilt with Wichita State with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Tigers came out on top against the Shockers by a score of 82-72 on Sunday. With that win, Missouri brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Sean East II, who scored 22 points along with 9 assists and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Grill, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Jayhawks have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 8-1 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.2 points per game. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 7-2.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Kansas against Missouri when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 95-67 win. Will Kansas repeat their success, or does Missouri have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kansas has won both of the games they've played against Missouri in the last 2 years.