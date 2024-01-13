Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Oklahoma 13-2, Kansas 13-2

What to Know

Oklahoma is 2-8 against Kansas since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Oklahoma unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 80-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Horned Frogs.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Milos Uzan, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. Javian McCollum was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Kansas unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 65-60 to the Knights. Kansas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Kansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all.

The Sooners' defeat dropped their record down to 13-2. As for the Jayhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 13-2.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Oklahoma just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've made 50.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oklahoma is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Kansas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.