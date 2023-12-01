Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: UConn 7-0, Kansas 6-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

UConn has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 9:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UConn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 20 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Wildcats on Monday as the Huskies made off with a 84-64 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 31.5 in UConn's favor.

Among those leading the charge was Donovan Clingan, who scored 29 points along with 7 rebounds. Tristen Newton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Kansas proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 71-63. The win made it back-to-back wins for Kansas.

Kansas can attribute much of their success to Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 18 points along with 5 assists.

The Huskies have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 7-0 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.6 points per game. As for the Jayhawks, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.

UConn is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UConn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kansas is a 3-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.