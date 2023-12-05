Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: UMKC 3-5, Kansas 7-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UMKC has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UMKC can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Redhawks 74-44 at home. UMKC might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won three contests by 30 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Kansas had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They secured a 69-65 W over the Huskies. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% better than the opposition, as Kansas' was.

Kansas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but KJ Adams Jr. led the charge by scoring 18 points along with 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Roos have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 3-5 record. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 38 points. As for the Jayhawks, their win bumped their record up to 7-1.

UMKC and Kansas pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Kansas, as the team is favored by a full 26.5 points. Bettors picking UMKC against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMKC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won both of the games they've played against UMKC in the last 7 years.