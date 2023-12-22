Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Yale 7-5, Kansas 10-1

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

The Yale Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Bulldogs earned a 73-66 victory over the Bobcats. The win made it back-to-back wins for Yale.

Meanwhile, Kansas entered their tilt with Indiana with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Jayhawks secured a 75-71 W over the Hoosiers on Saturday. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Kansas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kevin McCullar Jr. led the charge by scoring 21 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Jayhawks, their win bumped their record up to 10-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.