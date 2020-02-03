Watch Kansas State vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas State vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor @ Kansas State
Current Records: Baylor 19-1; Kansas State 9-12
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #1 Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Baylor is coming into the contest hot, having won 18 in a row.
The Bears strolled past the TCU Horned Frogs with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 68-52. Baylor's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard MaCio Teague, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and six boards, and forward Freddie Gillespie, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 boards in addition to six blocks.
Meanwhile, K-State came up short against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, falling 66-57. Forward Xavier Sneed wasn't much of a difference maker for K-State and played for 33 minutes with 2-for-13 shooting.
Baylor is now 19-1 while the Wildcats sit at 9-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor enters the matchup with only 5.7 steals given up per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But K-State rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bears are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas State have won six out of their last nine games against Baylor.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas State 66 vs. Baylor 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 63
- Mar 03, 2018 - Kansas State 77 vs. Baylor 67
- Jan 22, 2018 - Kansas State 90 vs. Baylor 83
- Mar 09, 2017 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - Kansas State 56 vs. Baylor 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - Baylor 77 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 10, 2016 - Baylor 82 vs. Kansas State 72
- Jan 20, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Kansas State 72
