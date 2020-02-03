Watch Kansas State vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Baylor @ Kansas State

Current Records: Baylor 19-1; Kansas State 9-12

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #1 Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Baylor is coming into the contest hot, having won 18 in a row.

The Bears strolled past the TCU Horned Frogs with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 68-52. Baylor's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard MaCio Teague, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and six boards, and forward Freddie Gillespie, who posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 boards in addition to six blocks.

Meanwhile, K-State came up short against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, falling 66-57. Forward Xavier Sneed wasn't much of a difference maker for K-State and played for 33 minutes with 2-for-13 shooting.

Baylor is now 19-1 while the Wildcats sit at 9-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor enters the matchup with only 5.7 steals given up per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But K-State rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bears are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 124

Series History

Kansas State have won six out of their last nine games against Baylor.