Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Kansas State

Current Records: Iowa State 17-8; Kansas State 19-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #12 Kansas State Wildcats are heading back home. K-State and the #19 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Cyclones should still be riding high after a win, while the Wildcats will be looking to right the ship.

The game between K-State and the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with K-State falling 79-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. K-State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (17), guard Markquis Nowell (14), forward Keyontae Johnson (14), and center Abayomi Iyiola (11).

Meanwhile, the TCU Horned Frogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Iowa State proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa State strolled past the Horned Frogs with points to spare, taking the matchup 70-59. The Cyclones can attribute much of their success to forward Aljaz Kunc, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

K-State is now 19-7 while Iowa State sits at 17-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: K-State has allowed their opponents an average of 7.5 steals per game, the 27th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for K-State, Iowa State comes into the contest boasting the 14th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.3. In other words, K-State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $83.93

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.