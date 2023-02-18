Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Kansas State
Current Records: Iowa State 17-8; Kansas State 19-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #12 Kansas State Wildcats are heading back home. K-State and the #19 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Cyclones should still be riding high after a win, while the Wildcats will be looking to right the ship.
The game between K-State and the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with K-State falling 79-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. K-State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (17), guard Markquis Nowell (14), forward Keyontae Johnson (14), and center Abayomi Iyiola (11).
Meanwhile, the TCU Horned Frogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Iowa State proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa State strolled past the Horned Frogs with points to spare, taking the matchup 70-59. The Cyclones can attribute much of their success to forward Aljaz Kunc, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
K-State is now 19-7 while Iowa State sits at 17-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: K-State has allowed their opponents an average of 7.5 steals per game, the 27th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for K-State, Iowa State comes into the contest boasting the 14th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.3. In other words, K-State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $83.93
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Iowa State 80 vs. Kansas State 76
- Feb 26, 2022 - Iowa State 74 vs. Kansas State 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - Kansas State 75 vs. Iowa State 69
- Mar 06, 2021 - Kansas State 61 vs. Iowa State 56
- Dec 15, 2020 - Kansas State 74 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 07, 2020 - Kansas State 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Iowa State 73 vs. Kansas State 63
- Mar 15, 2019 - Iowa State 63 vs. Kansas State 59
- Feb 16, 2019 - Iowa State 78 vs. Kansas State 64
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kansas State 58 vs. Iowa State 57
- Feb 17, 2018 - Kansas State 78 vs. Iowa State 66
- Dec 29, 2017 - Kansas State 91 vs. Iowa State 75
- Feb 15, 2017 - Iowa State 87 vs. Kansas State 79
- Jan 24, 2017 - Iowa State 70 vs. Kansas State 65
- Feb 27, 2016 - Iowa State 80 vs. Kansas State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Iowa State 76 vs. Kansas State 63