Who's Playing
Kansas @ Kansas State
Current Records: Kansas 16-1; Kansas State 15-2
What to Know
The #13 Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #2 Kansas Jayhawks since Feb. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. K-State and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Wildcats ended up a good deal behind the TCU Horned Frogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 82-68. Forward Keyontae Johnson (18 points) and guard Markquis Nowell (16 points) were the top scorers for K-State.
Meanwhile, things were close when Kansas and the Iowa State Cyclones clashed this past Saturday, but Kansas ultimately edged out the opposition 62-60. It was another big night for Kansas' guard Gradey Dick, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points and five rebounds.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, K-State lost to the Jayhawks on the road by a decisive 102-83 margin. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $199.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Kansas have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.
