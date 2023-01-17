Who's Playing

Kansas @ Kansas State

Current Records: Kansas 16-1; Kansas State 15-2

What to Know

The #13 Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #2 Kansas Jayhawks since Feb. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. K-State and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Wildcats ended up a good deal behind the TCU Horned Frogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 82-68. Forward Keyontae Johnson (18 points) and guard Markquis Nowell (16 points) were the top scorers for K-State.

Meanwhile, things were close when Kansas and the Iowa State Cyclones clashed this past Saturday, but Kansas ultimately edged out the opposition 62-60. It was another big night for Kansas' guard Gradey Dick, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points and five rebounds.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, K-State lost to the Jayhawks on the road by a decisive 102-83 margin. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $199.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.